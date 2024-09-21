Guardiola tells players to lead change over workload

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Friday urged players to lead the fight for change in the heated debate over the dangers posed by an increased fixture schedule as Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany demanded a cap on games.

City midfielder Rodri recently suggested players would consider going on strike in a bid to halt the dramatic rise in matches crammed into an already hectic calendar.

With the Champions League first stage now featuring an additional two matches and the expanded Club World Cup at the end of the season, Guardiola's Premier League champions could play a maximum of 76 matches during the 2024/25 campaign.

Top players also have international fixtures to factor into the gruelling schedule.

Global players' union FIFPro has said footballers should play a maximum of 50 to 60 games per season, depending on their age.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker joined the row when he said players were not given a voice by the sport's authorities to express their concerns.

As the debate intensifies, Guardiola says players have the power to spark change because the sport cannot go on without them.

"I'm pretty sure that if something is going to change, it must come from the players," he said.

"They are the only ones who can change something about the organisation, to take a voice.

"The business can be without managers, sporting directors, media, owners but without players you cannot play. The only ones with the power to do it are them."

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea will, like City, take part in the Club World Cup in the United States at a time when the players would otherwise be resting.

The Italian hinted a strike could be a course of action to tackle the problem.

Asked whether there are too many games in the current calendar, Maresca said: "Yes, no doubt. In terms of games, it's too much.

"I don't think we protect players. We can say what we think and for me it's completely wrong the amount of games that we have.

"The only ones that can do something are the players and we can help them. In the last two weeks some of the players have tried to explain what they think. I think it's a good starting point.

"Some of them have said (they could strike). I think it could be an idea for them."

'Not realistic'

Kompany said a cap should be introduced on the amount of games a player can play each year, while Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said players must have greater involvement in decisions about the calendar.

"To play 75, 80 games, it gets to a point where it's not realistic anymore," Kompany said Friday.

"The solution I've always wanted is to put a cap on the amount of games a player can play as an individual. Put a cap, put a compulsory period of holidays (for players)."

Alonso, the coach of German Bundesliga champions Leverkusen, said he sympathised with Rodri's comments.

"Professional players must be involved in these decisions because we want to see good football," he said. "The schedule is very tight. They have to be heard."

Kompany has previously spoken out on the issue and was a member of FIFPro during his time on the pitch, where he captained Manchester City and the Belgian national team.

The 38-year-old said the cap would be "the best of both worlds" as it would "take away the pressure on the clubs".

He also said the model should "always include exceptions for finals -- we can't take that away from players".

Kompany promised squad rotations in the coming weeks as Bayern manages midweek football commitments.

"We are talking about a crowded schedule and stress on the players. Our squad is not a luxury, we need it to achieve our goals."