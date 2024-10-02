Greenland's footballers yearn for the international stage

The Nuuk Stadium outdoor artificial pitch is pictured backdropped by buildings and a mountain in Nuuk, Greenland on August 29, 2024. It is a virtually uninhabited territory, covered mainly in ice, and yet, in Greenland, football is king and fans, in search of recognition, want to be able to measure themselves against other nations, a chimera as long as they have not joined a continental federation. Photo: AFP

Despite being covered by ice and largely desolate, football is still king in Greenland, whose players want to compete with other nations, but it remains a pipe dream until they join a continental federation.

Until now, footballers in the Danish autonomous territory have mostly played among themselves, and the national team -- made up of amateurs -- has relied on the goodwill of opponents to organise matches.

The territory's football association, KAK, announced on May 28 that it had applied to join the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), since it was unable to join the European football association UEFA.

UEFA statutes stipulate that membership can only be granted to federations "based in a country which is recognised as an independent state by the majority of members of the United Nations".

"It's the only place on Earth right now who's not member of any football association," Greenland coach Morten Rutkjaer told AFP.

Nevertheless, football -- and in particular the English Premier League -- is very popular for the some 57,000 inhabitants of the world's largest island which covers an area of two million square kilometres.

In the streets of Greenland's towns and cities, many children play football in the summer, and as soon as the weather permits, the pitches fill up -- with one of the most eye-catching being the one in the northern village of Uummannaq which lies in the shadow of nearby icebergs.

- 'The biggest sport' -

"It's the biggest sport in Greenland," secretary-general of KAK Ungaaq Abelsen, who estimates that more than 10 percent of the population play, told AFP.

"If we get into for example CONCACAF or FIFA in general, then we can play in official tournaments a lot more matches against others," he added, explaining what counts is being able to join FIFA, which requires you to belong to a regional confederation.

Although it was not involved in the bid, the Danish Football Association (DBU) "strongly" supports it.

"We are getting closer to our goal, to play more international matches and to show that Greenland is among those countries who can play football," Greenland captain Patrick Frederiksen said.

The 30-year-old has played just 10 friendlies since his first cap in 2017, most recently on June 1 against Turkmenistan, which Greenland lost 5-0.

Like his teammates, Frederiksen is not a professional.

He works at a kindergarten and can only train after hours. For away tournaments, such as the Island Games in Guernsey in 2023, he takes time off work.

For the federation, the aim is not yet to win the World Cup; in fact, Greenland does not seek to take part in the qualifying stages before the 2026 edition.

Instead, they want to focus on playing more matches to improve with the hope that it will not only benefit the national team, but also clubs around the territory.

Due to the harsh arctic climate, the outdoor season only runs from May to August and the local championship is only played over one week at the beginning of August.

But the leaders of the project to go international are convinced they can find arrangements to play abroad on approved pitches.

In 1992, the Faroe Islands played a European Championship qualifier in Sweden because they lacked a suitable pitch, they claim.

- 'Childhood dream' -

Most players and fans are far removed from such practical considerations and have already begun marvelling at the prospects of a possible membership.

"It will bring some joy, a proud feeling," Frederiksen said, adding that having a recognised international status would be a "childhood dream" come true.

"Somebody out in the world will know where Greenland is," said Robert Fuder, a fan who came to attend an indoor training session in Maniitsoq -- a town with a population of 2,500.

For many, it would also be an important step for the Greenlandic identity.

"It would mean very, very much to our country... it's a big part of our identity and helps a lot in many ways in personal development," Abelsen said.

For Rasmus Petersen, a 44-year-old plumber who coaches a youth team in the small Arctic town, the territory has "a bright future" in football.

To facilitate this, in Maniitsoq, the municipality subsidises training so that everyone can play, in an effort to mobilise children.

Joining a football confederation is "also about the youth", Rutkjaer noted.

"Because now when you live in Greenland, you have to have something to look forward to," he said.

As well as inspiring the next generation, membership would also create incentives to develop the country's sports infrastructure.

In the absence of a stadium meeting international standards, Abelsen said they were considering purchasing air domes -- an inflatable structure covering the pitch, protecting it from the elements.