Goalkeepers feeling the heat

Goalkeeper Mahfuz Hasan Pritom said the competition among the players of the national team has significantly increased in recent times.

The Bangladesh team are in Saudi Arabia for a two-week preparation camp for home-and-away fixtures of the World Cup Qualifiers against Palestine later this month.

"The difference is that there are many new players in the camp and we all are eager to play for the national team," Pritom said after a two-hour session in Al Taif yestreday.

"The competition among the players is now more compared to previous camps. Everyone wants to perform and all of them have the ability to perform," said Pritom, who is considered as the fourth-choice keeper after Anisur Rahman Zico, Mitul Marma and Mehedi Hasan Srabon.

"I believe winning mentality among the players and never-to-lose mentality have developed more than the past, which is really positive for the team. I think the coaches are also enjoying the competition among the players," said the Sheikh Jamal goalkeeper.

Mitul, who stood under between the sticks against Lebanon, is also feeling the heat.

"We all are working hard but are also enjoying the training. Now every position is competitive. I played those matches when Zico bhai was absent but he has come back, so a big challenge is ahead of me," said Mitul.

Pritom feels the intensity of training is gradually increasing.

"The facilities from the ground to the hotel here are obviously better than Bangladesh and it is good for football environment. And we are enjoying the training here.

"The intensity of the training was more than yesterday (Monday) and hoping the intensity will increase in coming days because we are going to face a strong Palestine team," said Pritom.