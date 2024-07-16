Giroud ends international career

France's all-time leading goalscorer Olivier Giroud confirmed his international retirement on Monday, calling time on a career that saw him score 57 goals in 137 appearances.

"The long-dreaded moment has arrived: the moment of saying goodbye to the French national team," Giroud wrote on Instagram.

"We've become an inseparable band of mates under the watchful eye of one man: the coach, Didier Deschamps, whom I thank for his trust. Despite our ups and downs, he has enabled me to become Les Bleus' all-time top scorer."

"The France team I served for 13 years will always be engraved in my heart. It is my greatest pride and my fondest memory," added the 37-year-old.

Over the course of his international career, Giroud won the World Cup in 2018 and was also a World Cup and European Championship runner-up.

He broke Thierry Henry's national goalscoring record of 51 at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar where France did not surrender the title they won in 2018 easily, losing to Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina on penalties in the final.

Giroud made his debut in 2011 and scored his first goal during his third cap when he netted the opener in a 2-1 friendly win against Germany.

He scored the last of his record-setting 57 goals for the French national team in March 2024 with what proved to be the winner in a narrow victory over Chile.

The striker had said in May that Euro 2024 would be his last major international tournament. He made four appearances from the bench as France reached the semi-finals where they lost to eventual winners Spain.

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan striker will join Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC next season.