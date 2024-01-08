German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78
Franz Beckenbauer, one of German soccer's greatest players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as manager in 1990, has died at the age of 78, German news agency DPA reported on Monday.
Beckenbauer was a classy, dominant presence on the pitch for West Germany and Bayern Munich, with whom he won three successive European Cups, and had the nickname Der Kaiser, or "The Emperor".
Factfile on Franz Beckenbauer
Name: Franz Beckenbauer
Nickname: 'The Kaiser'
Date of birth: September 11, 1945 (78 years old)
Place of birth: Munich
Nationality: West German/German
Height: 1m81 (5 foot 11 inches)
Sport/position: Football/Libero
Playing career
Clubs: Bayern Munich (1964-1977), New York Cosmos (1977-1980), Hamburg (1980-1982), New York Cosmos (1982-1983)
Club honours
European Cup (3): 1974, 1975, 1976
Intercontinental Cup: 1976
European Cup Winners' Cup: 1967
Bundesliga (5): 1969, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1982
German Cup (4): 1966, 1967, 1969, 1971
North American Soccer League (3): 1977, 1978, 1980
Internationals: 103 caps for West Germany, with 50 as captain
International goals: 14
World Cup squads: 1966, 1970, 1974
Debut: Sweden 1 West Germany 2, World Cup qualifier, September 26, 1965
First goal: Netherlands 2 West Germany 4, friendly, March 23, 1966
Last cap: France 1 West Germany 0, friendly, February 2, 1977
International honours
World Cup winner: 1974
World Cup runner-up: 1966
European champion: 1972
Managerial career
Clubs: Marseille (1990-1991), Bayern Munich (1993-1994, 1996)
Club honours
UEFA Cup: 1996
Bundesliga: 1994
National: 66 matches as coach of West Germany from 1984 to 1990
First match: West Germany 1 Argentina 3, friendly, September 12, 1984
Last match: West Germany 1 Argentina 0, World Cup final, July 8, 1990
International honours
World Cup winners: 1990
World Cup runners-up: 1986
Boardroom career
Bayern Munich: vice-president, 1991-1994
Bayern Munich: president, 1994-2009
Bayern Munich: chairman of advisory board, 2002-2009
Bayern Munich: honourary president, 2009-20xx
FIFA: vice-president, 2007-2011
German Football Federation (DFB): vice-president 1998-2010
2006 World Cup: president of organising committee
Individual awards
Ballon d'or (2): 1972, 1976
German Player of the Year (4): 1966, 1968, 1974, 1976
FIFA Order of Merit: 1984
Commanders' Cross of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany: 2006
Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: 2007
FIFA Presidential Award: 2012
