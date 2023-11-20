Gavi faces surgery after serious knee injury on Spain duty

Football
AFP, Barcelona
Mon Nov 20, 2023 06:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 06:57 PM

Photo: Reuters

Barcelona midfielder Gavi faces surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in Spain's Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia, the club said on Monday.

The 19-year-old was tackled from behind and his knee buckled during already-qualified Spain's 3-1 win in Valladolid on Sunday, and he left the pitch in tears.

"Tests carried out on Monday morning on the first team player Gavi have shown that he has a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus," said a club statement.

"The player will have surgery in the coming days, after which a new medical update will be released."

The club did not predict how long Gavi would be sidelined for but, with Euro 2024 kicking off on June 14, he could face an uphill task to be fit in time.

Gavi has established himself as a key figure both for Barcelona and the Spanish national team over the past two years after coming through his club's La Masia youth academy.

