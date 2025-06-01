Football
French President Macron to host PSG after Champions League triumph

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Paris Saint-Germain's victorious team on Sunday to congratulate them on beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final, his office said.

In a separate message on X, Macron hailed a "day of glory for PSG". "Bravo, we are all proud," he wrote. "Paris is the capital of Europe tonight."

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed it as a "historic" win, in comments to reporters after the team from the capital won the top prize in European club football for the first time.

Separately Paris police said scuffles broke out involving fans near the city's Champs-Elysees avenue and PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where fans had gathered to watch the final on big screens.

Officers detained 59 people, most of them for possession of fireworks, the force said in a statement.

AFP journalists saw police use a water cannon to stop a crowd reaching the Arc de Triomphe.

