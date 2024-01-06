Football
Frattesi late show fires Inter five points clear

Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Davide Frattesi shot Inter Milan five points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday with a last-gasp winner which gave his team a 2-1 victory over Verona.

Italy midfielder Frattesi rammed home the decisive strike in the third minute of stoppage time of an incredible match at the San Siro full of late drama.

Simone Inzaghi's side were fortunate not to throw away the win when Thomas Henry, who had netted Verona's 74th-minute equaliser, thumped his penalty off the post in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

A huge roar engulfed the stadium as Inter will be alone at the top of the table at the halfway mark of the season, with closest challengers Juventus at Salernitana on Sunday.

Davide FrattesiInter MilanSerie A
