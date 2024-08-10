Football stuck in a limbo

With only 10 days left to complete the players' registration for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the participating clubs are facing difficulties to complete the transfer procedure following the recent developments in the country.

Following the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 6, miscreants vandalised and looted the club offices of six-time BPL champions Abahani and three-time champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, putting them in no position to complete the players' registration formalities within the timeframe.

"We don't know what to do in this situation. We are waiting for directives from club high-ups," said Abahani football team manager Nazrul Islam.

In light of the recent developments, officials of Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society, Sheikh Jamal DC and Brothers Union have verbally requested the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to extend the transfers' window, which is scheduled to close on August 19 after getting underway on June 1.

Club insiders informed that they are expecting changes in their respective committees and also have been unable to communicate with donors to secure funds for signing players.

Brothers Union manager Amer Khan said, "We have requested the federation to extend the transfer window because it will not be possible for all clubs to complete the registration within the given time."

Not just the clubs, the BFF is also going through a period of instability with senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy stepping down from his post a couple of hours after the Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government took oath on Thursday.

Members of the BFF executive committee, most of whom known as pro-Awami League organisers, have not turned up to the BFF headquarters since the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and the BFF secretariat has been carrying out the day-to-day activities in their absence.

Bangladesh has a busy schedule ahead in both age-level and senior level football with the men's Under-20 and Under-17 teams set to take part in separate SAFF Championships this month in Nepal and Bhutan respectively while the national men's and women's teams are supposed to play a few FIFA friendly matches in the coming months.

The BFF elections are also scheduled to take place on October 26. But now, everything seems to be up in the air.

"Some executive members visited the BFF today [yesterday] and majority of the members are expected to come tomorrow [today]. The secretariat is carrying out everything as per the directives. Bangladesh U20 team will fly for Nepal on August 16 and U17 will also fly for Bhutan in a timely manner," said BFF general secretary Emran Hasan Tushar.

"BFF executive committee is supposed to form the election commission in September and we will also hold discussions with the national team head coach Javier Cabrera, who returned to Dhaka today [yesterday]."