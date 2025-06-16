Financial constraints holding back revival of district football

Bangladesh Football Federation's pledge to revive district football is apparently going to face a big hurdle due to financial constraints.

The district leagues, a breeding ground of budding players, was largely ignored since the formation of District Football Associations (DFA) in 2008 in line with the FIFA guidelines.

Majority of DFAs were only able to hold leagues four times -- 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2020 -- with direct financial support from the game's local governing body under former president Kazi Salahuddin.

However, new president Tabith Awal has shown keenness to revive district football and on Saturday, he pledged to start district leagues after a couple of youth football tournaments.

Iqbal Hossain, chairman of BFF district football league committee and an executive member, said that a couple of districts have already started their leagues while some 15 to 20 districts have also assured of starting leagues soon.

"We have asked the DFAs to send tentative budgets, league bylaws and fixtures and we will provide them with partial financial support," Iqbal told The Daily Star, adding that he has to officials of a number of DFAs regarding the progress of their preparation.

The former footballer said that they started the process in February but breaks due to Ramadan and the Eids have forced them to go a bit slow.

However, reality seems different as the financially-constrained DFAs are also struggling with availability of grounds and uncertainty over the fate of committees following the BFF's decision to dissolve 29 DFA committees.

Madaripur last held the first division and second division leagues in 2021 and 2022 respectively with Tk 5 lakh provided by the BFF.

Madaripur DFA president Golam Kabir told The Daily Star that they have sent an estimated budget worth Tk 5.6 lakh for an eight-team league and took a resolution at a DFA meeting to start the league on June 21, but the availability of funds remains a concern.

Rangpur DFA president Shamim Khan Miskin said that they have last held the league in 2020, and are getting ready to hold a 10-team league in August once the ground is prepared.

Khulna DFA general secretary Yousuf Ali informed that despite receiving a letter from the BFF regarding the league, they have not taken any initiative yet as there is uncertainty over the DFA committee which has reportedly been dissolved by the BFF.

Replying to a query, Yousuf said that they have failed to get a reply from companies for sponsoring football in the district, which had in the past produced many top players.

Iqbal Hossain, meanwhile, informed that they are trying to rope in some corporate houses in a bid to assist the DFAs to run district leagues.

"It is really tough to get big amount of money from a specific sponsor, so our president is trying to rope in four or five corporate houses for holding the district football leagues," Iqbal said. "The executive committee might have dissolved a few DFA committees but the notices have not been served yet. So, we hope all DFAs will take initiative to hold leagues."

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the Ministry of Youth and Sports, with assistance from the BFF, has decided to organise a nationwide football tournament involving all district teams with a budget to the tune of Tk 15 crore.