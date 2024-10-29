Final is a 50-50 game, says Tohura

Tohura Khatun took her tally in the tournament to five goals following her hattrick. Photo: BFF

Prior to Bangladesh team's departure for Nepal for the SAFF Women's Championship, there was much hullabaloo over the absence of self-exiled forward Sirat Jahan Swapna, who had made a tremendous contribution to the team's regional title with four goals in 2022.

As replacement for Swapna, the names of younger forwards like Mosammat Sagorika, Shamsunnahar Jr and Sauravy Akanda Prityoften emerged while Tohura Khatun hardly grabbed any headlines due to her injury.

But come the 2024 SAFF Women's Championship, the diminutive forward from Kalsindur has hogged all the spotlight with five goals against India and Bhutan and earning player of the match award in both matches as Bangladesh stormed into their second successive final.

With Tohura on fire, the countrymen will be expecting a repeat of her brilliance in the final against Nepal to deliver the back-to-back titles to the country.

"I think the two best sides have come into the final and it will be a 50-50 game. Nepal are a strong opponent and the team that will take their chances will come out victorious. We will give our 100 percent in the final," Tohura told The Daily Star over phone from Kathmandu yesterday.

Out of the five goals, Tohura scored three from outside the box – all left-footed wonders – while the other two were clever finishes from inside the box.

"I actually learnt goal-scoring skill with continued practice. Every player has contribution behind my goals because it is not possible to score five goals in two matches without the support. I think we have been playing good football as a team and my goals are outcomes of the team's overall hard work," said Tohura, whose last goal prior to the current campaign was in a friendly fixture against Singapore in December, 2023.

Tohura has been quite consistent in domestic competition as well, scoring 33 goals in 28 matches of Bangladesh Women's League in the last three seasons. She has many goals in age-group international tournaments as well.

Under the guidance of Peter Butler, the women in red and green have been playing high-line defense and aggressive football by building up attack from both flanks. The players never looked satisfied with a one-goal or a two-goal lead, Instead, they kept pressing, resulting in big wins against India and Bhutan.

Asked to compare between the 2022 and the 2024 squads, Tohura, who had scored one goal in the last campaign, said, "The squad of 2022 was strong because as that team became champions. The current one is a good side too and playing well. I will call it a strong team once we become champions."