FIFA bans ex-Spanish football chief Rubiales over forced kiss scandal

Former president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales. Photo: AFP

FIFA announced Monday it had imposed a three-year ban on former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales following his forced kiss on the lips of Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

World football's governing body provisionally suspended Rubiales for 90 days following his unsolicited kiss during the medal ceremony after Spain won the Women's World Cup in Sydney in August.

FIFA said Rubiales would now be banned from all football activity for three years.

Hermoso said the incident left her feeling "vulnerable and like the victim of an assault", with a statement on social media describing it as "an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part".

Rubiales, who repeatedly insisted the kiss was consensual, resigned as head of the Spanish football federation in September.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years," the Zurich-based organisation said in a statement.

FIFA said Rubiales had been notified of the decision on Monday and had 10 days to request a so-called motivated decision, which if requested, would be published on FIFA's legal website.

"The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee," the statement said.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld."

