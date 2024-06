Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior reacts to being insulted pointing at the stands during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Three Valencia fans were handed eight-month jail terms Monday for racist abuse towards Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior at a La Liga match last year that sparked international outrage, a court ruling showed.

The defendants, who were not identified, were convicted of an offence against moral integrity with the aggravating factor of racially-motivated discrimination and slapped with a two-year match ban, the Valencia court said.