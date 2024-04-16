Enrique convinced PSG can mount Barca comeback

Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe (C) and teammates attend a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match against FC Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on April 15, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said on Monday his players were strong enough to turn around the Champions League clash against Barcelona and reach the semi-finals.

Spanish champions Barcelona triumphed 3-2 in Paris in the quarter-final first leg last week, leaving PSG needing to triumph at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

"PSG have never come back to win after losing a first leg, but tomorrow is the day," said Luis Enrique told reporters.

"After a defeat and in such an important game, the days after the game were hard.

"It's tricky to get back your mental state, but the good thing about football is you have another game against the same opponent.

"We are sure of what we want do and I think we arrive in a great moment."

Barcelona, with Luis Enrique at the helm, famously thrashed PSG 6-1 in 2017 in the last 16 to overturn a 4-0 first leg defeat.

Star forward Kylian Mbappe struggled to make much impact against Barca in the first leg and Luis Enrique has been criticised over his handling of the France captain.

However the Spanish coach said everyone in the squad was pulling in the same direction as the Parisians continue their hunt for a first Champions League trophy.

"We have a very united group of players, in which there are no egos," said the coach.

"I am happy with what the players are doing on the pitch, I have no complaints about any player in my squad."

PSG will have Achraf Hakimi available after he was suspended for the first leg defeat.

"We want to forget about what happened and come here to win," said the Morocco defender.

"Tomorrow is the moment for the big players to give everything for victory."