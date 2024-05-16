Football
AFP, London
Thu May 16, 2024 08:23 PM
Last update on: Thu May 16, 2024 08:34 PM

Ederson out of Premier League climax and FA Cup final

Ederson

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss Sunday's concluding game of the Premier League season and next week's FA Cup final, the club announced Thursday.

The Brazilian was forced off with a facial injury during City's 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday that left Pep Guardiola's men on the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive English top-flight title.

Scans have confirmed Ederson suffered a small fracture to the right eye socket following a collision with Cristian Romero.

He will miss Sunday's league game at home to West Ham and the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley the following week.

"Manchester City can confirm that Ederson will miss the final two games of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket," City said in a statement.

City, two points clear of Arsenal, will guarantee the Premier League title if they beat West Ham at the Etihad.

Ederson, 30, attempted to play on against Spurs following treatment in the second half but was withdrawn by manager Guardiola a few minutes later.

He was replaced by Stefan Ortega in the 69th minute and the German reserve goalkeeper made a crucial save late on to deny Son Heung-min before Erling Haaland scored his second goal, from the penalty spot, to wrap up victory.

Ortega, who has come on for Ederson in four league games this season, now has the opportunity to help City complete a second successive Premier League and FA Cup double.

