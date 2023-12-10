Football
AFP, Liverpool
Sun Dec 10, 2023 10:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 10:16 PM

Football

Doucoure, Dobbin earn in-form Everton 2-0 win over Chelsea

Everton's Lewis Dobbin celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in his 100th Premier League appearance for Everton and substitute Lewis Dobbin netted a late second goal to earn a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday that inflicted a third away defeat in a row on the mid-table London club.

Dwight McNeil surged forward with the ball on 54 minutes and slipped a pass to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saved the one-on-one chance, but Doucoure drilled the rebound into the far corner of the net.

Academy product Dobbin scored his first goal in an Everton shirt when he thrashed home a loose ball from a corner in injury time to seal the three points.

Chelsea slip to 12th in the table with 19 points from 16 games, while Everton have 13 points from 16 games. Without their 10-point deduction for financial breaches, against which they have appealed, Everton would be in 10th, four points ahead of Chelsea.

The visitors dominated possession and spent much of the game in the Everton half but lacked a clinical touch in the home side's box, while there was some excellent scrambling defence from the Merseysiders who have now won three Premier League games in a row for the first time since March 2021.

