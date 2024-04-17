Football
Reuters, Dortmund
Wed Apr 17, 2024 09:03 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 09:08 AM

Football
Champions League

Dortmund ready for PSG rematch after epic win over Atletico

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson and Ian Maatsen celebrate after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS

Borussia Dortmund are relishing a re-match with Paris St Germain in the Champions League semi-finals after knocking out Atletico Madrid in a thrilling tie on Tuesday to set up a meeting with the French side they played in the group stage.

Dortmund overturned a 2-1 deficit from their quarter-final first leg against Atletico to win 5-4 on aggregate and will now renew their acquaintance with PSG, who beat Barcelona 6-4 over two legs to book their semi-final berth.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic feels his side, who won the Champions League in 1997, are now better prepared to face the French champions, after the Germans lost away and drew at home in the group stage.

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic celebrates with chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS

"Our first game against them wasn't good. In the second game, we adjusted to them better and were closer to victory. I think we're a better team today than we were against them in the group stage," Terzic said following the win over Atletico.

Midfielder Julian Brandt, who opened the scoring in the first half for Dortmund, could scarcely believe that his side had made it through to the last four after taking a two goal-lead, conceding two goals, and then scoring twice more.

"It was a crazy game for the fans and for us. A great game for us, for our fans and for all football fans around the world," he said after receiving his man-of-the-match award.

"It's going to be very serious now against Paris. We played well against them at home in the group stage, but not well away. We want to do better now and, of course, reach the final," he added.

For striker Niclas Fuellkrug, who also got on the scoresheet, the Champions League semi-finals will be a new experience.

"I've never played at this level before and I'm very proud to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League with my team," he said. "Things will certainly be different against Paris than in the group stage."

