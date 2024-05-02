Dortmund boss Terzic not surprised by Sancho's quality

Football
PHOTO: AFP

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said he was not surprised by Jadon Sancho's quality after the on-loan forward helped the German side to a 1-0 win over Paris St Germain in the first leg tie of their Champions League semi-final.

Sancho was constantly dangerous on both flanks as well as in the middle on Wednesday, showing the quality which earned him a big-money move from Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021.

The England winger dribbled at will, carving up the PSG defence. He laid on a terrific late chance when he slid a pass to Julian Brandt on the penalty spot, with Dortmund denied by some excellent defending from Marquinhos.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Dortmund for 85 million euros ($91.11 million) in August 2021 but failed to hold down a regular spot and returned to Germany after becoming embroiled in a row with manager Erik ten Hag.

After impressing on the right wing against PSG, Terzic said he sees Sancho's quality all the time in training.

"It's maybe not so easy to bring it onto the field, especially when you haven't had rhythm for a while," he told reporters.

"We know his quality and we saw it again today. We knew we needed a performance like that from Jadon."

Sancho said he was taking things one game at a time and hoped to maintain his good form into the second leg in Paris.

"I came here at 17 and they gave me the opportunity to play my professional football," he told CBS Sports.

"I am delighted with all the staff and players that have welcomed me back. I really don't know (if I am going to stay). I am just focused on the present right now."
 

