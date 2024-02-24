Colombian forward scores spectacular hattrick against Brothers

Bangladesh Police's Colombian forward Horacio Ibarguen scored the second hattrick of the Bangladesh Premier League season in a 4-1 thrashing of Brothers Union at the Muktijuddho Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi on Saturday.

Ibarguen scored all three goals in the second half after Brothers Union had taken a surprise lead in the 43rd minute of the match through Ruhul Hossen, only for Syed Shah Quazem Kirmani to equalise in the stoppage time of the first half.

All three goals from the Colombian were spectacular – the first one with a back-flick, the second one a side-volley and the third one a powerful header.

Brothers, who had suffered an identical-margin defeat to Sheikh Russel in their previous match, remained rooted to the bottom of the 10-team table with three points while Police moved up seventh position with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Fortis FC ended Chittagong Abahani's six-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 win as the league went into more than one month's break following the end of the first phase of matches.

The port city side hosted Fortis FC at the Shaheed Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, having stitched four draws and two victories since back-to-back defeats in the first two matches of the league.

It seemed they would get away with their fifth draw of the campaign, despite being under pressure from the Fortis forwards, before an own goal from Lawla Muritala in the 77th minute ended their resistance. The Nigerian midfielder was helpless as Ashraful Islam Rana's block on a free-kick from Valerii Hryshyn.

The second goal took only five more minutes to come as Gambian forward Omar Sarr turned in compatriot Pa Omar Babou's cross with Rana having no chance to make an effort on goal.

The win lifted Fortis, who came into the match following a victory against Police, to fifth position with 12 points from nine matches. Chittagong Abahani, on the other hand, dropped to eight position with 10 points from same number of matches.