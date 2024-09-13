Chelsea striker Jackson signs new contract

Chelsea's Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson signed a two-year contract extension on Friday that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca revealed earlier this season that Jackson had agreed in principle to extend the eight-year deal he signed after joining from Villarreal in 2023.

The Premier League club have now rubber-stamped the contract, saying on Friday: "Chelsea is delighted to announce Nicolas Jackson has signed a two-year contract extension until 2033.

"Nico joined the Blues in late June 2023 and enjoyed an impressive first campaign at Stamford Bridge. He netted 17 goals across all competitions, which included a hat-trick away to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League."

Jackson has scored two goals in four appearances this season as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing first season with the Blues.

"I'm feeling very good and I'm very happy to sign a new contract and stay at the club," he said.

"It feels great the club has confidence in me. I'm working very hard. I'm very happy to extend my contract and stay here for many years."

Jackson began his professional career at Senegalese team Casa Sport and moved to Spain side Villarreal in 2020.

His breakthrough season at Villarreal came in 2022-23 when he scored 13 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions and was included in Senegal's 2022 World Cup squad.