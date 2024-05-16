Butcher, Ardiles reflect on Maradona's Golden Ball as trophy heads to auction

Diego Maradona's 1986 World Cup Golden Ball trophy, a symbol of his legendary status and the controversial "Hand of God" goal, is set to be auctioned in Paris on June 6th. The trophy's sale at Aguttes Auction House is expected to draw immense interest from collectors and fans, potentially fetching millions.

At a recent event at Hampden Park in Glasgow, where Maradona scored his first international goal, former teammate Ossie Ardiles and England captain Terry Butcher shared contrasting perspectives on the Argentine icon.

Ardiles, reminiscing about his friend, called the trophy "the pinnacle of the World's greatest player" and a symbol of Maradona's unmatched skill, saying, "The pace, the power, the belief and the incredible, unmatched in history, control of the ball."

Butcher, who was famously dribbled past by Maradona during the infamous "Goal of the Century," joked, "I would pay 7 million to buy Maradona's Golden Ball just to destroy it." Yet, even he acknowledged Maradona's undeniable talent, stating, "Maradona is The best player I've ever played against and certainly a contender for the greatest player ever; he really didn't need to cheat."

The auction comes after Maradona's World Cup jersey sold for over 7 million pounds, setting a precedent for the potential value of the Golden Ball. While the final price remains to be seen, this auction represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of football history that embodies both the brilliance and controversy of one of the sport's greatest figures.