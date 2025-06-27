Budding expat footballers line up with dream to represent Bangladesh

The "BFF Next Global Star" trial is set to begin tomorrow at the National Stadium in Dhaka, drawing a group of aspiring footballers of Bangladeshi heritage from around the world.

Although 52 overseas players were expected to arrive from Europe, the Americas, and other regions, 43 have registered so far. The remaining five are traveling from Doha after flight disruptions and are scheduled to reach Dhaka by tomorrow morning.

On Friday afternoon, the Bangladesh Football Federation organised an orientation programme for the players and their families ahead of the official trial sessions running from June 28 to 30. Many young footballers arrived with their parents, their faces reflecting the dream of wearing the red and green national colours.

Denmark-based coordinator Sakib Mahmud, who has been closely involved with the process, explained that two players suffered recent injuries, while others faced travel delays due to flight cancellations in the Middle East.

BFF vice-president Fahad Karim confirmed that ultimately 48 players will take part in the trial, with the missing five due to join soon. He said all participants and their families have been briefed on the schedule and expectations.

According to Karim, the technical department will collect player data and video footage during the trials. The selection process will not end immediately after the three-day event, as coaches will review the information and call up players as needed.

The trials will be divided into two groups: under-19 and under-23. Each group will train for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, rotating time slots across the days.

However, many players and their parents are eager for the results to be announced within a clear timeframe to help them plan their return and next steps.