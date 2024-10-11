Brazil snatch late win over Chile

Brazil's forward Luiz Henrique (R) celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Chile and Brazil, at the National stadium in Santiago, on October 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

Brazil got their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Chile on Thursday.

Chile, who are one place off the bottom of the standings, rocked Brazil after just two minutes when veteran striker Eduardo Vargas steered a looping header over Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to make it 1-0.

But Brazil drew level in first-half stoppage time after Savinho worked himself into space before crossing for Botafogo forward Igor Jesus to head home.

The match looked destined to finish in a draw until the 89th minute, when Brazil substitute Luiz Henrique arrowed in a low shot from the edge of the area to make it 2-1.

The win moves Brazil into fourth place in the standings with 13 points from nine games, six points adrift from leaders Argentina.

With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the top six finishers in South America's 10-team round-robin qualifying competition will earn a ticket to the finals.