Football
Star Sports Desk
Sat Jan 13, 2024 02:35 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 02:35 PM

Football

Brazil must learn to play without Neymar, says coach Dorival

Star Sports Desk
Sat Jan 13, 2024 02:35 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 02:35 PM
Dorival Junior
New Brazil coach Dorival Junior. Photo: Reuters

Newly appointed Brazil coach Dorival Junior said that the team needs to learn how to play without their injured star Neymar and also played down the past conflict he had with the player during his time as coach of Brazilian club Santos.

Dorival, who lost his job at Santos in 2010 after benching Neymar, was put in charge of the five-time world champions following the sacking of interim coach Fernando Diniz.

The new coach rated Neymar among the three best booters in the world but said the team needs to find a way to win without the Al-Hilal player.

"Brazil have to learn to move forward without Neymar because he is injured. We have one [Neymar] of the three greatest players in the world, and then we will count on him," Dorival said yesterday.

Brazil's all-time top scorer Neymar ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee while on international duty in October and is not expected to be fit until August.

Dorival said he is eagerly waiting for the return of a fully fit Neymar and said he has already buried the hatchet with the player.

"Neymar is a very important player, as long as he is recovered, fit and fully focused," Dorival said.

"I have no problems with Ney. The proportion that situation took [at Santos] was beyond what we expected, unnecessarily. The Santos board made a decision and I respected it. That's all. We never had any problems.

"Every time we have met it was a positive situation. In general, football is very dynamic. Heaven and hell are just a stone's throw away."

