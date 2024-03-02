Brazil, Argentina announce squad for upcoming friendlies

With the Copa America in mind, Brazil coach Dorival Junior named a 26-man squad for their upcoming friendlies against England and Spain while Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni also announced a 26-man squad for their friendlies against Costa Rica and El Salvador, to be played in the United States.

It was the first time that Dorival announced a squad since being appointed as head coach of the five-time world champions Brazil in January this year. The South American giants travel to Europe at the end of March to take on the Three Lions at Wembley and La Roja in Madrid.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was recalled by Brazil on Friday for the first time since an investigation began in August into suspicious betting.

New Brazil coach Dorival Junior named eight new players in the squad.

New Real Madrid striker Endrick has been called up, potentially playing at his new home of the Santiago Bernabéu for the national team before his move to Los Blancos in the summer.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro continues to keep his place as captain whilst Beraldo of Paris Saint-Germain has also been named.

Tottenham striker Richarlison has been included despite picking up a knee injury last week.

Brazil play England on March 23 at Wembley Stadium and Spain three days later at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will lead an Argentina squad featuring four players aged under 20 in two friendlies in the United States in March.

One of the biggest surprises of coach Lionel Scaloni's squad named on Friday was 19-year-old left-back and midfielder Valentín Barco. He joined Brighton less than two months ago and has had an impact at the English Premier League club.

The other three teenagers in the world champion squad were forwards – Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte, and Monza's Valentín Carboni.

The squad also includes 36-year-old Angel Di Maria.

The world champions will first play against El Salvador on March 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and four days later they will face Costa Rica at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Argentina Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Germán Pezzella (Betis), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Valentín Barco (Brighton), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Nico González (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Valentín Carboni (Monza), Ángel Di Maria (Benfica), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma).

Brazil Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City), Bento (Athletico Paranaense), Rafael (Sao Paulo).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo), Wendell (Porto), Beraldo and Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Murilo (Palmeiras).

Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Pablo Maia (Sao Paulo).

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Savinho (Girona) and Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid).