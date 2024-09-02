Football
Star Sports Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 09:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 09:11 PM

Football

Booters concerned with weather, fitness ahead of Bhutan ties

Star Sports Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 09:06 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 09:11 PM
Bangladesh players training at the Changlimithang Stadium. Photo: BFF

Four days after arriving in Thimphu, Bangladesh national team players are still struggling to acclimatise with the weather, environment and the pitch at the Changlimithang Stadium where they will play two FIFA friendly matches against the hosts on September 5 and 8.

The charges of Javier Cabrera yesterday had a two-hour session on the artificial turf at the match venue following which a few players relayed their experience to BFF's media unit.

"I think the weather will be difficult for us because we are suffering from breathing problem here. We will get two more days to adjust. Besides, we have also been out of action for a long time, so the shape of the team has been improving day by day," midfielder Sohel Rana said.

Captain Jamal Bhuiyan said that the artificial turf is fast, to which they are trying to adjust.

"For the first time we have practised here today [Monday]. The pitch is very fast and everyone is facing problems in build-up play and I think we need one or two more days to adjust with the ground," Jamal said.

"Bhutanese players are in the middle of their season, so they are all fit. We discussed how we can defend and attack against them," added the Bangladesh captain.

Echoing the same sentiment, defender Rahmat Mia said they are trying hard to get used to with the weather in Bhutan which is hot in the morning and cold in the afternoon.

"We have joined the national team after a three-month gap, so the fitness of players is not up to the mark. Everyone is trying hard to adjust with the environment, weather, and the artificial turf.

"The coaching staff is helping us cope with the artificial turf and I hope the next two days will help us more and I am hopeful to do well against Bhutan," said Rahmat.

