BFF to announce rewards for women's team on Saturday

The members of the newly elected executive committee of Bangladesh Football Federation, led by president Tabith Awal, made its first visit to the BFF headquarters yesterday, 11 days after the election.

The members met with the BFF employees before having a short meeting with the SAFF-winning women's football team, who are expected to receive incentive which will be declared after BFF's first EC meeting on November 9.

"It was just a social gathering. We did not discuss anything serious. I will inform you about the strategic and long-term plans after the first EC meeting on November 9," Tabith said, adding, "It feels like I have returned home after four years and returned to a champion team."

He said, "The women's team definitely deserve something and we will announce something for them achievement at the EC meeting because we want to take the decision collectively as per rules and procedures."

Asked whether there was any message to the BFF administration following FIFA sanctions in two successive years, Tabith said, "Regarding the directives, we all know our ethical standard, our values, our moral standard and where the legal issues are breached. We should not go below those standards. We should not commit any legal breach and we also don't want to allow any slip anywhere."