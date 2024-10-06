Beleaguered Man United battle to 0-0 draw at Villa

Football
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United ground out a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday in a Premier League game steeped in speculation about the future of the visitors' under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

The draw sends Unai Emery's team into the international break in fifth in the table on 14 points after seven games, while United are languishing in 14th with eight points and still searching for their third win of the season.

United captain Bruno Fernandes had the best chance of the game for either team, clanging a free kick off the crossbar from outside the box in the 68th minute. Antony then missed the target with the rebound and with keeper Emi Martinez out of his goal.

United's woeful start to the season has put Ten Hag back in the spotlight and the team's entire senior leadership -- co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, and technical director Jason Wilcox -- were in attendance at Villa Park for what many believed was a pivotal game for the manager.

