Beckenbauer honoured in Euro 2024 opening ceremony

Heidi Beckenbauer, wife of German former player Franz Beckenbauer, alongside the European Championship Trophy before the match between Germany and Scotland in Munich on June 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters

UEFA paid tribute to Germany's late World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer during the Euro 2024 opening ceremony on Friday, with fans applauding as videos of one of Germany's greatest players were shown in the Munich stadium.

"We will never forget you," said an announcement.

Beckenbauer, who died in January aged 78, captained West Germany to European Championship victory in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup as national team manager in 1990.

"Der Kaiser", as he was nicknamed for his imperious playing style and command of the game, was also a stalwart of the Bayern Munich team who won the European Cup three times in a row from 1974-76.

His wife Heidi joined Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann, who captained the Germany sides that won Euro 1980 and Euro 1996, in bringing the Henri Delaunay Cup – the trophy which will be presented to Euro 2024's winning team - on to the pitch.