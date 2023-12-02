Football
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin postponed due to snow

Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin has been postponed due to heavy snowfall in Munich, Bayern said in a statement.

"We very much regret that we have to cancel the match, but the safety of our fans and the supporters of Union Berlin has absolute priority," CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

The Munich airport suspended hundreds of flights, and long distance trains in and out of Munich were cancelled as the snowfall affected many parts of southern Germany.

Several roads around Bayern's home stadium were closed, he said, adding, "We will inform you about a possible new date as soon as possible."

Both teams have their next matches next Saturday, as second-place Bayern visit Eintracht Frankfurt while bottom side Union Berlin host Monchengladbach.

 

Related topic:
BundesligaBayern MunichUnion Berlin
