Barcelona's Rashford, Garcia registered by LaLiga in time for opener

Barcelona's new forward Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper Joan Garcia have been registered in time to feature in the Spanish champions LaLiga opener at Mallorca on Saturday.

Barca announced that Rashford and Garcia are both part of coach Hansi Flick's squad for the trip to Mallorca. Rashford signed last month from Manchester United on loan with an option to buy, while Garcia joined from Espanyol in June.

Due to financial fair play complications, the Catalans were scrambling to register players, having spent more on signings and wages than they have generated in revenue for multiple seasons.

Player profiles of Rashford and Garcia are now listed on LaLiga's website, although those for Gerard Martin and keeper Wojciech Szczesny are absent, suggesting Barcelona may be staggering registrations if unable to complete them all at once.

Barca eased part of their registration woes following internal negotiations involving captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German keeper initially refused to sign a long-term medical leave agreement that would clear 80% of his wages and help the club comply with financial rules.

Sidelined for at least three months after surgery, he lost the captaincy before regaining it upon agreeing to the deal.