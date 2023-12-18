Football
AFP, Paris
Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:36 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Barca drawn to play Napoli in Champions League last 16

AFP, Paris
Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:26 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:36 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Holders Manchester City were handed a tie against FC Copenhagen in Monday's draw for the Champions League last 16, from which the meeting of last season's runners-up Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid appears the standout tie.

Barcelona will face Napoli, while Arsenal were drawn against Porto, with the first legs to take place in mid-February and the return matches in March.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The draw for the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday:

FC Porto (POR) v Arsenal (ENG)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Lazio (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Manchester City (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)

First legs to be played on February 13/14/20/21; second legs to be played on March 5/6/12/13

Related topic:
Champions LeagueBarcelona v Napolifootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ceballos' late strike sends perfect Real past Union Berlin

5d ago

Three secrets of Argentina’s World Cup final triumph

6h ago

Aston Villa beat Arsenal to spark unlikely title bid

1w ago

Haaland destroys Young Boys as City reach CL last 16

Man Utd braced for Galatasaray cauldron

2w ago
জাতীয় বাজেট ২৩-২৪
|নির্বাচন

২৯ ডিসেম্বর থেকে ১০ জানুয়ারি দেশব্যাপী সেনা মোতায়েন থাকবে

নির্বাচনকে কেন্দ্র করে ২৯ ডিসেম্বর থেকে ১০ জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত দেশব্যাপী সশস্ত্র বাহিনী মোতায়েন থাকবে। আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে বেসামরিক প্রশাসনকে সহায়তার জন্য সেনা মোতায়েনের এই...

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সামান্যতম ভুল বলিনি, বক্তব্য একদম ঠিক আছে: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification