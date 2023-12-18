Barca drawn to play Napoli in Champions League last 16
Holders Manchester City were handed a tie against FC Copenhagen in Monday's draw for the Champions League last 16, from which the meeting of last season's runners-up Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid appears the standout tie.
Barcelona will face Napoli, while Arsenal were drawn against Porto, with the first legs to take place in mid-February and the return matches in March.
The draw for the last 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday:
FC Porto (POR) v Arsenal (ENG)
Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)
Inter Milan (ITA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Lazio (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER)
FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Manchester City (ENG)
RB Leipzig (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)
First legs to be played on February 13/14/20/21; second legs to be played on March 5/6/12/13
