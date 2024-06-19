Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Indo-Bangla Futsal series 3-0 

Bangladesh cinched the first edition of the Bangabandhu Indo-Bangla Futsal series 2024 as they beat India 3-0 in a three-match series at the GreenVill Stadium in Bashundhara on Wednesday.

The national team of the Bangladesh Soccer Futsal Association faced off against the All Meghalaya Futsal Association's team. The hosts won the first match 4-2 and took the second 4-1 yesterday, and thrashed their opposition 7-4 today to win the series.

President of Bangladesh Soccer Futsal Association and chief of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Banaj Kumar Majumdar presented the awards to the players after the match.

Deputy Director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Muhammad Monirul Haque was present as the special guest. General Secretary of Bangladesh Soccer Futsal Association Mohammad Robiul Alam also attended the prize ceremony.