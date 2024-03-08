Football
Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 8, 2024 05:40 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 05:54 PM

Football
SAFF U-16 Women's Championship

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 6-0

Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 8, 2024 05:40 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 05:54 PM
Bangladesh players celebrate one of their six goals against Bhutan. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh romped to a 6-0 win over Bhutan in their last round-robin match of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship in Kathmandu today ahead of the final against India on Sunday. 

The win helped Saiful Bari Titu's charges, who had already confirmed the final berth, clinch the top spot from the round robin stage with maximum nine points. 

Sauravi Akanda Prity scored twice while Fatema Kater, Kranuching Marma, Sathi Munda and Thuinuye Marma scored a goal apiece for the girls in red and green. 

Bangladesh scored three goals apiece in each half of the game, with Prity, who now has five goals from three matches, starting the goalspree and finishing it.  

Titu said he is focused on the final against India, whom they beat 3-1 in the round robin stage, adding that he did not take any risks by resting players for the all-important match. 

