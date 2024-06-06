Bangladesh lose 2-0 despite stiff resistance against Australia 

Bangladesh displayed stiff resistance against Australia but suffered a 2-0 defeat in their home leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Kings Arena in Bashundhara today.

An own goal by Bangladesh defender Mehedi Hasan in the first-half and a towering header from forward Kusini Yengi in the second was enough to seal the home side's fourth defeat in five matches.

The 2-0 loss against 24-ranked Australia was a far better result than what the hosts had to suffer in the away leg when they were thrashed 7-0 last November, their second-worst defeat in World Cup Qualifiers after the men in red and green suffered 8-0 defeats at the hands of UAE and Jordan in 1994 and 2018 respectively.

At the pre-match press conference, Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera vowed ''to make things difficult for Australia'' and his troops responded promptly.

The visitors struggled to break down Bangladesh's five-man backline which managed to thwart the Socceroos for 27 minutes with robust defending.

Australia, after numerous attempts, finally found the back of the net when a left-footed strike by Ajdin Hrustic took a massive deflection off Mehedi and flew into the top-corner, leaving goalkeeper Mitul Marma stranded on the opposite side of the goal.

Before the goal, Cabrera's plans seemed to have been working as the men in red and green kept Australia waiting for 27 minutes, something they've not been able to do in their past three encounters against Australia. Bangladesh conceded the first goal within the opening 10 minutes of each of those games. They also let in at least three goals in the first-half of those contests.

Australia, who have already qualified for the third round of the qualifiers, looked satisfied with a single-goal lead in the face of rock-solid defence from Bangladesh, especially considering the second-string side they've brought for this game.

There were as many as six new faces as 10 to 12 players from the regular squad, who played their last match against Lebanon and Bangladesh last year, were rested. Nevertheless, the visitors expectedly dominated the entirety of the match with 72 percent ball possession but would have definitely liked to have more show for it on the scoresheet.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, had no interest to have players up the field. Regular captain Jamal Bhuyan started on the bench and Shiekh Morsalin and Rakib Hossain led the line for the hosts.