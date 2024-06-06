‘Bangladesh improving’: Australia coach Arnold praises counterpart Cabrera

Bangladesh and Australia players after their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers fixture at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on June 6, 2024. [R] Australia coach Graham Arnold reacts after match. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Australia coach Graham Arnold was impressed by Bangladesh's improved performance in the teams' second meet in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, despite the home team's 2-0 setback at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Socceroos lead Group I with 15 points from five games, while Bangladesh remain glued to the bottom with one point from five matches, obtained following a draw against Lebanon last year. The result leaves the charges of Javier Cabrera with no possibility of advancing to the third round, with second-placed Palestine on seven points after four games.

Arnold attended the post-match press conference and did not hesitate to criticise the playing surface offered at Kings Arena, but he was delighted with the outcome of the game.

'Got the result we wanted'

"Very proud of the players today. Obviously, we don't get to play in these types of conditions. The work rate and the energy from the boys were very good… We got the result that we wanted."

'Bangladesh players gave their everything'

"You have to give full credit to Bangladesh and their players. First and foremost, they worked so hard, and they tried their best and gave everything.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game [after Bangladesh drew against Lebanon].

"I think they are very, very well coached. The coach [Javier Cabrera] is doing a great job with them, and I think the players are very proud of their nation, and they worked extremely hard. They made it difficult for us to score.

"We could've won by more today, but Bangladesh are improving and good credit to the coach who is doing a very good job. But we just focused on getting our performance right."

'Poor, dangerous, and unacceptable' pitch at Kings Arena

"The pitch was poor, it was unacceptable. It's no shock to me that six players from Bangladesh were cramping, their calf muscles and hamstrings. It's not good.

"I'm being very honest. The field was dangerous… we scored a couple but had the chances to score six or seven."