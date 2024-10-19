Bangladesh to host Maldives for two friendlies in November

Bangladesh Football Federation's general secretary informed the media that the national team will host Maldives for two FIFA friendlies in the November window.

The two matches will be held on November 13 and 16 in Dhaka.

"The matches will be held in Dhaka. We have already started discussion with Bashundhara Kings for hosting the matches at the Kings Arena," BFF general secretary Emran Hossain told the media on Saturday.

He informed that they had invitation from the Malaysian and the Thai FA for playing a single match, but decided to host Maldives as they preferred two matches.

The BFF spokesperson further informed that FIFA has asked for further documents regarding the process of getting England-born footballer Hamza Choudhury to represent Bangladesh. He said that they would ask Hamza and his family to send those documents, so that the process could be expedited.

Hamza, the Leicester City midfielder, is currently out injured and would not have been available for the November window due to injury even if his procedure of being eligible to represent Bangladesh was completed