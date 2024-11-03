Bangladesh have 'good young players' who can play in Europe

Bangladesh SAFF Women's Championship winning coach Peter Butler believes some young Bangladeshi players have the ability to play and do well in Europe.

Speaking to reports at the BFF House following Chief Adviser's reception, he said physicality and mental focus could be an issue for them but with proper grooming, they could be good to play in European leagues.

"I strongly believe there are many good young players within the group who can do it with the right grooming and correct coaching over a period of time. I strongly believe they could go and do well," the Englishman said, adding that "Physicality could be an issue, mental focus, perspective, and discipline – big issue."

There are already an offer on the cards for some of them from North Macedonia. A club currently on top of North Macedonia Women's Football League has contacted captain Sabina Khatun, expressing interest in four players including the captain herself. While the club is looking into visa processing issues, Butler believes there is huge potential in Bangladesh football.

"There is huge potential in Bangladesh women's football. I personally feel that needs to be planned and programmed together," he said.

The former West Ham United player also cleared the air regarding his tenure in Bangladesh. The coach, who came here as coach of BFF Elite Academy, has a contract with BFF till December 31.

"I haven't said I wouldn't work with the women's team. Let's make it perfectly clear. I never had a contract with the ladies. I have a contract which is different. I worked with BCL, U-17s, U-20s and really enjoyed it. I moved on (as women's team head coach) as a favour. I'm looking forward to have a chat with the president (Tabith Awal), a positive chat. I would give my views on certain issues. He will give his and I respect this. It's just about a candid conversation and hopefully it will answer your question," Butler said.