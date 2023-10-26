Bangladesh climb six spots in FIFA rankings

Bangladesh climbed up six spots in the FIFA Men's rankings and ascended to 183 - their best position in the rankings in over four years - following recent positive results against the Maldives and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh gained 18.37 rating points after their 3-2 aggregate win over the Maldives in this month's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match and two successive draws against Afghanistan at home last month.

With one win and three draws in their last four international matches, Bangladesh went up to 183 from 189, a place Bangladesh were occupying since the completion of SAFF Championship held in June-July in Bengaluru, India.

Bangladesh started the SAFF Championship campaign ranked 192 and improved their position to 189 following wins over Maldives and Bhutan.

This is Bangladesh's best position in the rankings since July 25, 2019, when they ranked 182.