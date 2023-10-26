Football
Star Sports Report
Thu Oct 26, 2023 05:11 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 05:17 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Bangladesh climb six spots in FIFA rankings

Star Sports Report
Thu Oct 26, 2023 05:11 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 05:17 PM

Bangladesh climbed up six spots in the FIFA Men's rankings and ascended to 183 - their best position in the rankings in over four years - following recent positive results against the Maldives and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh gained 18.37 rating points after their 3-2 aggregate win over the Maldives in this month's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match and two successive draws against Afghanistan at home last month.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With one win and three draws in their last four international matches, Bangladesh went up to 183 from 189, a place Bangladesh were occupying since the completion of SAFF Championship held in June-July in Bengaluru, India.

Bangladesh started the SAFF Championship campaign ranked 192 and improved their position to 189 following wins over Maldives and Bhutan.

This is Bangladesh's best position in the rankings since July 25, 2019, when they ranked 182.

Related topic:
footballFIFA RankingsBangladesh men's football team
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Argentina go top after 6 years

Germany back atop FIFA rankings

Argentina ranked No. 1 after 6 years, Brazil slip to third

Pakistani booters shed tears of joy after 1st win in five years

1w ago

Brazil lose 2-0 in Uruguay

1w ago
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে