Football
Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 10, 2024 05:23 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 05:56 PM

Football
SAFF U-16 Women's Championship

Bangladesh beat India to clinch title

Bangladesh U-16 Women's football team

Bangladesh regained the title of SAFF Women's U-16 Championship, beating India 3-2 on penalties in the final in Kathmandu today.

Goalkeeper Yearzan Begum became the star of the final, stopping three attempts after Bangladesh had fought back from a goal down to force the match into a tiebreaker.

Yearzan stopped three attempts as missed efforts from the team's two best players – Sauravi Akanda Prity and Alpi Akter – didn't eventually come back to haunt the girls in red and green.

Anushka Kumari had given India a fourth-minute lead with a superb goal before Mariam Binte Hanna brought Bangladesh back with a header in the 71st minute.

Bangladesh had remained unbeaten throughout the championship, having gone into the final with an all-win record including a 3-1 win over their final opponents in the round robin stage.

This victory will be a matter of great joy and satisfaction for Saiful Bari Titu and his charges, especially after having to share the trophy with the neighbouring country in the final of the under-19 level in Dhaka barely a month ago. That match had gone into penalties, too, but couldn't find a winner after 11 shots each. Following a bit of controversy, the trophy was shared.

Today at the ANFA Complex, though, there was no such controversy as Bangladesh deservedly won back the title they had first won in 2017.

 

