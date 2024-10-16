Australia-based Arham set to fly with Bangladesh U17s for AFC Qualifiers

Australia-based forward Arham Islam was included in Bangladesh's final 23-member squad for the qualifying round of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, starting on October 19 in Cambodia.

Arham is only the second overseas footballer to be included in a Bangladesh age-group team after England-based forward Yousuf Zulqurnain Hoque, who made it into Bangladesh's 23-member squad for the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2021.

However, the senior national team has seen the involvement of overseas players like Jamal Bhuiyan, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Riasat Khatun and Rahabar Khan, all of whom have represented Bangladesh at international level.

Arham, who has been playing for Melbourne-based club Western United in Australia's A-League, joined the Bangladesh under-17 national camp on October 10 and is set to leave the country with the team in the early hours of Thursday.

Bangladesh were placed in Group B along with Afghanistan, Cambodia, Philippines and Macau.

"He [Arham] is eager to play and keen to perform," said head coach Saiful Bari Titu at the official press conference at the BFF House today.

"There is nothing to create a fuss about him because he did not prove anything yet. Playing a competitive match and doing it in training are not the same. We have to wait patiently for his performance and then we can judge his potential correctly," said Titu, who is also BFF's technical director.

Newly-appointed manager and former national captain Jahid Hasan Emily said Arham is a good player after watching him in training.

"He is in the final 23-member squad because he has potential. I think he is individually a good player and he has all the qualities as the wing striker," Emily said. "Playing a competitive match and doing it in training are not the same and Arham has no experience playing for an age-group national team. So, it will be a great opportunity for him to grab his opportunity on the matchday."

Regarding how far his team can go, Titu said he is optimistic for at least a runners-up finish as his side has been placed in a group where there is no World Cup playing nations like Japan.

"We are going there to perform well. We will try to give our best to finish either as group champions or runners-up because 10 champions from 10 groups and the best five runners-up will advance to the final round," said Titu.