Arsenal hope for Man City slip-up

Arsenal resume their quest for Premier League glory against Bournemouth this weekend knowing they have no margin for error with Manchester City hot on their heels.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are a single point above Pep Guardiola's men with three games left but City, who host Wolves, crucially have a game in hand.

Arsenal have hit a rich vein of form since their 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa last month, but are competing against a City side who are now unbeaten in 31 games in all competitions.

The Gunners have a chance at least to apply some pressure by beating Bournemouth in the early kick-off at the Emirates on Saturday.

Bournemouth have registered their highest-ever points tally in a Premier League season to climb to 10th spot but have only beaten Arsenal once before.

City were not at their best against Nottingham Forest last weekend but still found a way to win and are strong favourites to wrap up an unprecedented fourth straight English title.

Arsenal will cling to the hope that Wolves can complete a rare double against City after they won 2-1 at home earlier this season.

Guardiola, for his part, does not believe his side can afford to drop any points in the run-in.

"With four games left, it's like climbing a mountain," he said. "They are very tough games... If we draw a game, we are not going to win the Premier League. It is what it is."

Meanwhile, Arteta, who saw his side get the better of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a hard-fought 3-2 win in the London derby, asked his side to not get carried away after the win last Sunday.

"Don't get carried away with yourself. Just understand we have to be better, we want to be better. There's a margin for improvement and we go again against Bournemouth," said Arteta.