Ancelotti points finger at Madrid's 'lack of intensity'

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday that two of the main factors behind his team's poor play this season are "lack of intensity in defence and slow ball circulation".

Real Madrid sit second in La Liga on 18 points, three points behind leaders Barcelona, but have not set the new season alight despite the long-awaited addition of star striker Kylian Mbappe over the summer.

On Wednesday, the reigning Liga and European champions lost their first match of the season away to French club Lille in the Champions League.

"We are still not up to par, but we are not far away," Ancelotti said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Madrid's domestic clash with Villarreal.

"I think there are players who have not reached their best level, it's normal, we have to be patient. We have a lack of intensity in defence, also offensively, and slow ball circulation -- that's where we have to improve."

The Italian was philosophical when it came to discussing his side's 1-0 defeat at Lille, saying that "sometimes a defeat brings you back to reality and I liked the way the players have reacted".

Ancelotti also addressed concerns about Real's strength in depth: "I don't think there's a lack of players to play with.

"We have a lot of variety and even if we have not shown all the quality we have, there is nothing missing".

On Saturday, Madrid face third-placed Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Yellow Submarine have only lost one game in La Liga this season -- 5-1 at home to Barca.