All eyes on Mbappe in Dortmund-PSG clash

The focus in the Champions League semifinal tie between PSG and Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park tomorrow is firmly set on French star Kylian Mbappe.

PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions for a record-extending 12th time on Sunday with three games to spare but it is no secret that ultimate glory in the Champions League is what the hierarchy have yearned for and tried to build projects to climb that particular summit.

In that quest, PSG talisman Mbappe has led from the front in the league as well as in Europe as he leads the goal-scoring charts in both with 26 and eight goals respectively.

However, a tricky visit to Germany stands in the way of Parisians who are looking to make their way into their first final since 2020 in the Champions League.

PSG already met the German club in the group stage, winning at home and drawing away, with Luis Enrique's side squeaking through a tough group despite defeats by Newcastle United and AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Dortmund's deep run in Europe has not been a reflection of their woes in the league. They sit fifth on the table but will stand to be the beneficiaries if Germany claim a fifth spot in the next season's Champions League.

Edin Terzic's side are set to welcome back key defender Mats Hummels from injury and will also have midfielder Marcel Sabitzer fit for the match, while Emre Can and Ian Maatsen will be available having served their suspensions.

Highlights

**Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Champions League (6W 4D). This is their longest streak in that regard in the competition.

**Kylian Mbappe is behind only Harry Kane in recording the most goals involvement in all competitions amongst players in the top five leagues. The French forward has netted 43 goals and 10 assists, while Kane has 42 goals and 12 assists to his name.

**Mbappe has found the next eight times in the Champions League so far this season, his joint-best tally alongside the 2020-21 season. He is also two goals away from reaching 50 goals in the competition and has scored a brace in each of his last two away games in Europe.

**PSG are winless in their past three visits to the Signal Iduna Park (1L 2D) in the Champions League, including a 1-1 draw in this season's group stage.