Football
AFP, Milan
Fri Aug 23, 2024 12:30 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 12:30 AM

Most Viewed

Football

AC Milan chief denies Leao to Barca reports

AFP, Milan
Fri Aug 23, 2024 12:30 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 12:30 AM
Rafael Leao. Photo: AFP File

AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani said Thursday that Rafael Leao will not leave the Serie A club for Barcelona as rumours swirled about a possible move for the Portugal winger.

Speaking to reporters while leaving Milan's Milanello training ground, Furlani said that there was "zero possibility" that Leao would quit the seven-time European champions.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Asked whether Leao might put in a transfer request, Furlani added that he was "sure" that the 25-year-old would not.

Leao, whose contract expires in 2028, is one of Milan's star players and is a target for Barca, according to reporting in Spain.

Milan began their Serie A season last weekend by coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Torino.

Paulo Fonseca's team travel to promoted Parma on Saturday evening.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে গণহত্যার মামলা
|বাংলাদেশ

‘শেখ হাসিনার পতনের পেছনে গ্যাং অব ফোর’

চারজনের ওই চক্রটি শেখ হাসিনাকে দেশের বাস্তব অবস্থা থেকে দূরে সরিয়ে দিয়েছিল বলে সূত্রের বরাতে প্রতিবেদনে উল্লেখ করা হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বিদ্যুৎহীন ফেনীর সব সড়ক প্লাবিত, মোবাইল নেটওয়ার্ক নেই, ত্রাণকাজ ব্যাহত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification