WTC Standings: India suffer big blow

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (R), Will Young (2R) and Tom Blundell (2L) run towards Ajaz Patel to celebrate their team's win against India at the end of their third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 3, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

New Zealand completed a 3-0 clean sweep with a thrilling win in the final Test against India in Mumbai.

New Zealand handed India their first-ever whitewash in a series of three or more Tests at home, triumphing over Rohit Sharma's side by 25 runs at Wankhede Stadium.

As a result of the loss, India lost their top spot in the World Test Championship standings and dropped to second place. As the Border-Gavaskar series approaches, Australia now holds the top spot.

India now trail Australia, and their percentage points (PCT) is dangerously close to Sri Lanka and New Zealand, who are in third and fourth spot respectively. With a five-Test series against Australia in Australia coming up, India's place in the top two could be in jeopardy.

India now have a PCT of 58.33, compared to Australia's 62.50. Sri Lanka, in third place, have a PCT of 55.56. Fourth-placed New Zealand have a PCT of 54.55 while South Africa, in fifth, have a PCT of 54.17.

While India face Australia in their Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sri Lanka face South Africa and Australia in two Test each during the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

On the other hand, New Zealand host England in three Test in November and December.

With all the top six teams facing each other multiple times, the final WTC standings could yet take a massive turn ahead of the final to be held at Lord's in June 2025.

