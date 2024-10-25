Will Shakib play Afghanistan ODIs in UAE?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are yet to ascertain whether all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will feature in Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting on November 6, in the UAE.

The BCB gave no definite answer about Shakib's availability despite their selectors sitting for a meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday to discuss the squads for the second South Africa Test followed by the Afghanistan tour.

National selector Hannan Sarker told The Daily Star that they are waiting for the decision of the board president Faruque Ahmed on both matters – Shakib's availability and squad selection for the Afghanistan series. Faruque is likely to return to the country after performing Umrah on October 26 or 27.

"The board will inform us regarding Shakib's availability. It's not about only Shakib. There might be injury concerns regarding any player and there can be personal issues as well. When the board informs us, we will make our selection. We will do it after the second Test," Hannan told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We are waiting for our president to return. We are set to make an ODI team after a long time [first time since the Sri Lanka series in March]. So, we are looking to make the team after consulting with the president."

Shakib was expected to retire from Tests after Bangladesh's first match against South Africa which ended yesterday but due to security concerns, he decided not to return home for his Test swansong. This has put his farewell into limbo for the time being.

Now, his participation in the ODI series against Afghanistan – a format from which he intends to retire after the ICC Champions Trophy next year – is subject to many issues, including his availability, and selection.

Meanwhile, BCB's Cricket Operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees reluctant himself from commenting on Shakib's availability.

"The selectors are working on the ODI team for the Afghanistan series. When we will get it, we will make it public," Nafees told The Daily Star.