Western Australia go from 52-2 to 53 all out in dramatic collapse

The match between Western Australia (WA) and Tasmania at the One-Day Cup, a domestic 50-over competition in Australia, was witness to an extraordinary batting collapse as WA lost eight wickets for just one run to go from 52-2 to 53 all out in Perth today.

WA, which boasted a playing XI consisting of 11 Australia internationals including the likes of Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, D'Arcy Short, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar, fell apart courtesy of Tasmania seamer Beau Webster, who took 6-17, and fast bowler Billy Stanlake, who claimed 3-12.

WA lost the wickets of Hardie (seven) and Short (22) early and had reached 52-2 three balls into the 16th over with Bancroft and Inglis at the middle.

Webster initiated the collapse by trapping Bancroft (14) lbw and then WA lost their next seven wickets on a bouncy, green pitch in Perth. The one run added came from a wide, with numbers five to 10 in the batting order all dismissed for ducks.

It was the second-lowest score in the tournament's history, only beaten by South Australia's 51 against Tasmania in 2003.

Tasmania chased their target in 8.3 overs for a seven-wicket win.