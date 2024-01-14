West Indies look to Lara for inspiration for tough Aus series

A new-look West Indies team is seeking inspiration from Caribbean great Brian Lara ahead of a tough two-Test series in Australia set to begin on January 17.

Lara, who is set to work as a commentator in the series, took on additional responsibilities as he joined the Caribbean team in its first hit out at the Adelaide Oval today, the venue of the first Test.

The West Indian batting maestro is trying to prepare a grossly inexperienced West Indian team for the daunting challenge that lies ahead of them.

The West Indies side, which has seven uncapped players, were glad to have someone of the stature of Lara by their side.

"The knowledge he has is second to none," Caribbean wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva said today.

"What he's done for the game, what he's done for West Indies cricket on his own … so just to have him around, just his presence alone speaks for itself.

"He's worked with everyone (in the current squad), he's our mentor so he's going to be helping everybody, bowlers and batters. He has so much experience I think everybody can learn from him," he added.

West Indies are winless in their last 16 Tests in Australia, having last won a Test against the Aussies down under in the 2000-01 season.

The young West Indian brigade led by Kraigg Brathwaite has their job cur out for them, with no many fancying their chances against the well-oiled Australian team under the leadership of Pat Cummins.