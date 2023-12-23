We were completely outplayed, says NZ captain Latham 

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam (L) celebrates bowling New Zealand's captain Tom Latham (R) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at McLean Park in Napier on December 23, 2023. Photo: AFP

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said his side 'were completely outplayed' by Bangladesh following a nine-wicket defeat in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in Napier on Saturday.

However, the Blackcaps had already romped to a seventh straight series win at home, with comprehensive victories in the first two matches.

At McLean Park, the Bangladesh pacers ran riot on a green-ish surface that had plenty of assistance for the quicks.

Pacers Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Soumya Sarkar took three wickets apiece, while Mustafizur Rahman wrapped it up with the final wicket to bundle out New Zealand for 98 in just 31.4 overs -- the Black Caps' lowest-ever ODI total against Bangladesh in a game they were bowled out or played a full quota of overs. Their previous lowest total against \the Tigers was 162 and their lowest at home was 251.

It was also their lowest ODI total at home since 2007.

Bangladesh batters, led by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 42-ball 51, made little work of the meagre 99-run target as the Tigers chased it down in 15.1 overs with nine wickets intact.

"We were completely outplayed," Tom Latham said. "We weren't able to absorb enough pressure through those early stages and we just managed to keep losing wicket after wicket."

It was also New Zealand's first defeat against any opponent in a completed ODI at home since February 2019, ending a 17-game winning run. That saw them fall one short of levelling the all-time mark, set by Australia midway through the last decade.

The teams will prepare for a three-match T20 international series, starting in Napier on Wednesday.